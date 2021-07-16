Driver, boy hospitalized after ramming police car during stop, police say

article

A woman and a young boy are in critical condition after police say she rammed into an Atlanta officer's vehicle while trying to speed off from a traffic stop.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lakewood Terrace Friday.

According to investigators, an Atlanta police officer noticed the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and tried to flag her to go the correct way.

When she kept going, the officer attempted to pull the driver over near Compton Drive.

Officials say she stopped, put the car in reverse, hit the patrol car, and then took off before hitting a nearby utility pole.

Medics rushed the woman and the young boy who was a passenger in the car to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police have not released their names at this time.

Police say they are not sure why the woman took off from the scene, but she'll be facing charges once she recovers from her injuries.

The officer was not hurt in the crash.

