Police searching for 3 suspects in shooting during SW Atlanta car break-in

article

Detectives are hoping newly released surveillance images can help them identify several people linked to a shooting that left a man wounded in southwest Atlanta.

Officials shared photos taken from surveillance footage of three male suspects believed to be involved in a June 18th shooting on the 2700 block of Lakewood Avenue.

According to police, the victim had parked at this location and was inside when noticed multiple suspects trying to break into his vehicle.

When the man went out to confront the would-be burglars, officials say he was immediately shot.

The men then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

The victim was eventually transported to a local hospital in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

If you recognize the three men pictured in the footage or have any information in connection with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-379-4324 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477),