Laken Riley murder: Pretrial hearing for accused killer Jose Ibarra

Jose Ibarra, who is accused in the killing of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley, will face another pretrial hearing today. Ibarra is charged with multiple offenses, including malice murder, related to the death of the 22-year-old student.

Over the past several months, there have been numerous motions filed in this high-profile case.

In September, Ibarra’s defense attorneys submitted a motion to suppress certain evidence collected after Riley’s death. The defense argued that some evidence was obtained unlawfully. However, a judge ruled last week that evidence, including fingerprints found on Ibarra’s phones, could be used in court, confirming that the search warrants were executed properly.

Neither the prosecution nor the defense has disclosed the specific topics of discussion for today’s hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Check back here at that time for a livestream.

Jury selection in the case is set to commence tomorrow in Athens.