Body of missing Atlanta man pulled from Lake Lanier

An Atlanta man reported missing at Sunrise Cove Marina was later found dead in Lake Lanier.

Friends told police they last saw 57-year-old Terry Daugherty at around 9 p.m. Monday. They said he was on a dock at the marina where he keeps his boat. But the next morning, neighbors said they couldn't find him, so they called the authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office issued a "Be On The Lookout" for the man and dispatched a dive team to check the waters.

Using a side scan sonar, they found his body underwater close to where his boat was anchored.

Daugherty was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office while his family was notified of the incident.

His cause of death has not yet been professionally determined.