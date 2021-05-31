Search continues for man who went missing in Lake Lanier

article

Search and rescue crews will resume the search for a man who disappeared in Lake Lanier over the weekend.

Authorities tell FOX 5 the tragic event happened on Saturday night while the man was in the water on an inflatable raft.

According to officials, the man left the raft to go and try and retrieve an oar and went under the water. The man never came back up.

Crews searched the lake using sonar devices for most of Sunday but were not able to find him. They expect to begin the search again Monday morning.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man.

