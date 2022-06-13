LaGrange police trying to identify robbery suspect

article

LaGrange detectives are asking for help in identifying someone he says is wanted for a robbery.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday at Phoenix Landing Apartments. Details about what happened were limited.

Police released a photo has been released of the unidentified suspect.

The suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants and dark colored sneakers.

If you know of this suspect or have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Prichard at 706-883-2628 or call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.