LaGrange police searching for missing man

LaGrange police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

Marquell Jackson was last seen in LaGrange in the area of Stanford Automotive on Youngsmill Road on June 6, 2022.

He most recently lived in the Atlanta area and is originally from Florida. Police say he might have been seeking assistance in getting back to either location.

Jackson is described as a being 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing around 205 pounds.

If you have any information on Jackson or his possible location, please contact Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690. Case #2022064225