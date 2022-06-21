LaGrange police searching for home invasion suspects

Police in LaGrange are looking for one or more suspects wanted for stealing jewelry during a home invasion late Saturday night.

Police said the home invasion happened around 10:25 p.m. on June 18 on Lakeview Way.

LaGrange police met with the victim, who said unknown people forced their way into his home through a back door and stole jewelry.

The suspects were seen on video leaving in a Nissan Pathfinder, police said.

Police said the public can report relevant information to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.