LaGrange police investigation: Suspect arrested for Houston Street murder

The Brief A LaGrange police investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of malice murder in a 2025 shooting. Authorities took the suspect into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon following the issuance of an arrest warrant. Investigators are still seeking information from the public regarding the fatal shooting on Houston Street.



An arrest was made on Tuesday in a year-long murder investigation in LaGrange.

LaGrange police investigation

What we know:

Xavian Woodyard was charged with malice murder stemming from a deadly shooting in the 1000 block of Houston Street around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2025.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers found 35-year-old Rashidi Grant inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Woodyard was arrested around 12:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

Active murder probe

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what motive led to the fatal shooting of Grant. Police have also not released any details regarding how Woodyard was identified as a suspect or if the two men knew each other.