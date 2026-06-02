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LaGrange police investigation: Suspect arrested for Houston Street murder

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
LaGrange
Published June 2, 2026 4:34 PM EDT
Published June 2, 2026 4:34 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A LaGrange police investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of malice murder in a 2025 shooting.
    • Authorities took the suspect into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon following the issuance of an arrest warrant.
    • Investigators are still seeking information from the public regarding the fatal shooting on Houston Street.

LAGRANGE, Ga. - An arrest was made on Tuesday in a year-long murder investigation in LaGrange.

LaGrange police investigation

What we know:

Xavian Woodyard was charged with malice murder stemming from a deadly shooting in the 1000 block of Houston Street around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2025.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers found 35-year-old Rashidi Grant inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Woodyard was arrested around 12:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

Active murder probe

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what motive led to the fatal shooting of Grant. Police have also not released any details regarding how Woodyard was identified as a suspect or if the two men knew each other.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a LaGrange Police Department press release issued by Capt. Jeremy Butler, which detailed the arrest warrant, custody details, and original incident history.

LaGrangeNewsCrime and Public Safety