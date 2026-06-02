LaGrange police investigation: Suspect arrested for Houston Street murder
LAGRANGE, Ga. - An arrest was made on Tuesday in a year-long murder investigation in LaGrange.
LaGrange police investigation
What we know:
Xavian Woodyard was charged with malice murder stemming from a deadly shooting in the 1000 block of Houston Street around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2025.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers found 35-year-old Rashidi Grant inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Woodyard was arrested around 12:21 p.m. on Tuesday.
Active murder probe
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what motive led to the fatal shooting of Grant. Police have also not released any details regarding how Woodyard was identified as a suspect or if the two men knew each other.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a LaGrange Police Department press release issued by Capt. Jeremy Butler, which detailed the arrest warrant, custody details, and original incident history.