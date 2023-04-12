New chiefs in town: LaGrange Police and Fire swear-in 2 new officials

The LaGrange Police and Fire departments have two new head honchos. The pair took their oaths of office at a city council meeting held Tuesday.

Who is LPD Chief Garrett Fiveash?

Garrett Fiveash is no stranger to the field. He began his career in 1994 as a driver's license examiner, and worked his way up to becoming a captain in 2019. The new police chief has 28 years of experience in law enforcement, 27 of them being with the Georgia State Patrol.

LaGrange Police Department Chief Fiveash being sworn-in

He also served as the director of training for the Department of Public Safety where he oversaw the training of 1100 employees. He retired from that role in July 2022 to teach law enforcement at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County.

Though he's a Macon man, Fiveash says he's moving to LaGrange soon with his wife and daughter.

LPD Chief Garrett Fiveash officially begins his new role Monday, April 17.

Who is LFD Chief Willie Bradfield?

Willie Bradfield, the new fire chief, has been with the department since 1999.

He began as a firefighter and worked his way up to deputy chief in 2013.

LaGrange Fire Department Chief Bradfield being sworn-in (Supplied)

For the last ten years, Bradfield has been preparing himself for this moment. He obtained his Georgia Fire Chief Certification, Fire Department Administration Training and Department Executive Training.

One of his brightest accomplishments was in helping the department achieve accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and acquire an ISO rating of 2.

LFD Chief Willie Bradfield will begin his new role Thursday, April 13.