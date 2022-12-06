Expand / Collapse search
LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident.

On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store.

Toni Maddox was identified as the offender. Warrants were issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody.

Except, she wasn't the offender. 

Police realized she had been mistaken for her sister, Deborah Simpson. Officers said the two look very similar.

Maddox was released from police custody and all charges against her were dropped. Police said she was not even present during the original offense.

Warrants have since been issued for Simpson instead.