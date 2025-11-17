LaGrange officer shot through door responding to call Sunday night

The Brief LaGrange officer shot through a front door while responding to a call; injuries are non-life-threatening. Suspect Laurance Williams arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault. Public can submit anonymous information through Tip411 via text, app, or online.



A LaGrange police officer was shot through a front door while responding to a call late Sunday night, and a suspect is now in custody, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Nov. 16 at a home on Glenn Robertson Street, where officers were dispatched after reports of someone beating on the door of a residence, according to a press release. When Officer Carter approached and knocked, investigators say a single gunshot was fired from inside, striking him in the leg.

Officer Carter retreated to safety and ordered the occupants to come outside. Two individuals exited the home and were detained without further incident. Emergency crews treated the officer at the scene before he was airlifted to a Columbus-area hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives later arrested Laurance Williams, who is charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Giving False Statements.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through the Tip411 system via mobile app, online portal, or by texting LAGRANGE to 847411.