LaGrange officer injured when suspect escaped arrest, police say

Police in LaGrange said an officer is recovering from broken bones in one of her hands after a scuffle with a wanted suspect.

Police said the altercation happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near a Taco Bell on New Franklin Road.

Police said Officer Densmore noticed Mitchell Muirhead, wanted for violation of a family violence order and obstruction of an officer, and attempted to arrest him.

Police said Muirhead struggled to get free and, during the struggle, Densmore sustained broken bones in her hand. Muirhead broke free and ran off on foot.

Officer Densmore was treated for her injuries at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

Arrest warrants were issued for Muirhead, who was later located and arrested in Coweta County.

Authorities moved Muirhead to Troup County Jail where he was booked.

