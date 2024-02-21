LaGrange Mayor Willie T. Edmondson procession: Community invited to participate

article

The City of LaGrange is inviting the community to participate in the funeral procession for Mayor Willie T. Edmondson, who passed away on Feb. 16.

The funeral procession is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 21.

The procession will include a motorcade passing by a variety of City vehicles, with city employees standing at attention in honor of Mayor Edmondson's life and legacy. The procession will begin at Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home. See the map below for the route.

The route will culminate at Mayor Edmondson's church, the Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point.

The community is encouraged to join city employees along the motorcade route to pay their respects and offer their condolences to Mayor Edmondson's family. This includes members of the LaGrange Police and LaGrange Fire Department, who will be among those in attendance.

Visitation will follow at the church from noon to 1 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will follow visitation. The service will be streamed on the church's Facebook page.