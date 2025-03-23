18-year-old charged with murdering man in LaGrange

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old in LaGrange.

What we know:

Police say the deadly shooting happened Saturday night in the 900 block of Mason Street.

Zymerious Cofield, 22, was shot multiple times during some sort of altercation with 18-year-old Dewan Harden, Jr.

Despite being treated by first responders at the scene and then rushed to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, police reported Cofield died from his injuries.

Harden was arrested by West Point police and is currently being held in the Troup County Jail, charged with murder.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Shaw at 706-883-2620. Information can also be shared anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000.