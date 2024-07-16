LaGrange man wanted since April for sexual abuse of multiple children arrested

article

LaGrange police have arrested a man they have been looking for since April for the ongoing sexual abuse of multiple children.

The abuse was initially reported by a student in LaGrange on April 12. The student told a faculty member about the abuse of themselves and their siblings. The LaGrange Police Department was contacted and they interviewed the siblings. The police department identified Jeremy William Powell as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest for rape, child molestation and numerous other offenses.

On June 13, the police department received information that Powell was hiding at 42 Ash Drive. Surveillance was conducted at the location and it was verified that Powell was inside the residence. Troup County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted LaGrange police officers and detectives with taking Powell into custody after a search warrant was secured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Horseman at (706) 883-2658. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

