6-year-old boy killed in Hogansville Road collision; LaGrange police seek tips

A 6-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle on Hogansville Road on Thursday afternoon, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

What we know:

Officers and medical personnel responded to the 1500 block of Hogansville Road around 2:46 p.m.

Medics transported him to West Georgia Medical Center.

The child was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the boy or the driver involved.

Investigators have yet to say what caused the crash or if speed or distraction were factors.

Authorities also did not specify if the child was in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk when he was struck.

What's next:

The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Traffic Investigations Unit have launched a joint investigation into the fatality.

What you can do:

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information regarding the collision to contact Capt. John Slonaker at 706-883-2643.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips through the Tip411 system via mobile app, online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411. Police stated these channels are "designed to ensure the public can share critical information confidentially and securely."