Man walking in LaGrange at night says he was shot by stranger

A man told the LaGrange police he was walking by a convenience store late Friday night when a stranger opened fire, shooting him.

Desmond Peterson, 50, was later identified as the victim. He said he was walking west on Hamilton Road near the Speedy Serve on Whitesville Road.

He was taken to a hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

The current status of his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. You can also submit information anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 to be eligible for a cash reward.