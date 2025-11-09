LaFayette High teacher killed, family injured in Chickamauga house fire

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Jackson County, Paulding County, Banks County, Walker County, Gwinnett County, Meriwether County, South Fulton County, Gilmer County, Barrow County, Towns County, White County, Union County, Floyd County, Lumpkin County, Morgan County, Clayton County, Whitfield County, Oconee County, Polk County, Fayette County, Gordon County, Clarke County, Spalding County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Dawson County, Newton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, North Fulton County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Fannin County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Pike County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Troup County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Walton County, Cobb County, Hall County, Pickens County, Henry County
Freeze Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Spalding County, Douglas County, Gordon County, Bartow County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Union County, Greene County, Henry County, DeKalb County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Pike County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Fannin County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Madison County, Dawson County, Upson County, Oglethorpe County, Hall County, Jasper County, White County, Barrow County, Lamar County, Towns County, Walton County, Floyd County, Oconee County, South Fulton County, Whitfield County, Putnam County, North Fulton County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Paulding County, Meriwether County, Butts County, Polk County, Lumpkin County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Fayette County, Murray County, Troup County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Coweta County
Freeze Watch
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County

LaFayette High teacher killed, family injured in Chickamauga house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 9, 2025 8:43pm EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The remains of a home on Ridgewood Circle near Chickamauga, Ga., are seen after a fire on Nov. 9, 2025, that killed LaFayette High School teacher John Millican III and left his wife and two young children hospitalized with serious injuries. (Walker County goverrnment)

The Brief

    • LaFayette High School teacher John Millican III died after being trapped in a house fire near Chickamauga.
    • His wife and two children, ages 3 and 8, were hospitalized with serious injuries at Vanderbilt Burn Center.
    • Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed the family’s home.

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. - A Walker County teacher was killed and his wife and two young children were seriously injured when a fire swept through their home early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Walker County Fire Marshal Scott Forrest said crews were dispatched around 7:38 a.m. to reports of smoke inside a home at 127 Ridgewood Circle near Chickamauga. Firefighters arrived about nine minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Heather Millican and her children, ages 3 and 8, had made it out safely, but her husband, John Millican III, remained trapped inside. Firefighters located him unconscious in a back bedroom and rushed him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Millican was a teacher and coach at LaFayette High School. His wife, a social studies teacher at LaFayette Middle School, and both children were taken to Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville for treatment of serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home was declared a total loss.

The Source: Walker County government released the above information used in this article.

GeorgiaNews