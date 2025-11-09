LaFayette High teacher killed, family injured in Chickamauga house fire

article

The Brief LaFayette High School teacher John Millican III died after being trapped in a house fire near Chickamauga. His wife and two children, ages 3 and 8, were hospitalized with serious injuries at Vanderbilt Burn Center. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed the family’s home.



A Walker County teacher was killed and his wife and two young children were seriously injured when a fire swept through their home early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Walker County Fire Marshal Scott Forrest said crews were dispatched around 7:38 a.m. to reports of smoke inside a home at 127 Ridgewood Circle near Chickamauga. Firefighters arrived about nine minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Heather Millican and her children, ages 3 and 8, had made it out safely, but her husband, John Millican III, remained trapped inside. Firefighters located him unconscious in a back bedroom and rushed him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Millican was a teacher and coach at LaFayette High School. His wife, a social studies teacher at LaFayette Middle School, and both children were taken to Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville for treatment of serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home was declared a total loss.