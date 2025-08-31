Labor Day weekend in Georgia: Nearly 300 DUIs on roads, 7 BUIs on lakes

The Brief According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers have arrested 254 people for driving under the influence so far this weekend. The department reported 108 crashes, resulting in three deaths and 35 injuries. No boating-related injuries or fatalities have been reported.



The Georgia Department of Public Safety and Department of Natural Resources released updated holiday weekend safety numbers Saturday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers have arrested 254 people for driving under the influence so far this weekend.

Troopers also cited 221 drivers for distracted driving and issued 357 seat belt violation citations.

The department reported 108 crashes, resulting in three deaths and 35 injuries. Investigators said 15 of those crashes involved impaired drivers, and five involved commercial vehicles.

On the water, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported seven boating under the influence arrests as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday. No boating-related injuries or fatalities were reported.

Officials said four of the BUIs occurred on Lake Lanier, one on Lake Allatoona, and one on Lake Sinclair.