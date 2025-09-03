Labor Day weekend crashes kill 15 people across Georgia

The Brief The reporting period stretched from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. GSP said 10 of the deaths came from nine crashes investigated by troopers, while five others were handled by local police departments. In total, GSP said troopers performed more than 19,500 traffic stops.



Fifteen people lost their lives on Georgia roadways over the 2025 Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

The reporting period stretched from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. GSP said 10 of the deaths came from nine crashes investigated by troopers, while five others were handled by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and DeKalb County Police Department.

Among the fatalities was a mother and her two children, struck and killed on Buford Highway in DeKalb County.

By the numbers:

In total, GSP said troopers performed more than 19,500 traffic stops, resulting in:

Citations issued: more than 9,800

Warnings issued: more than 14,400

DUI arrests: 425

Distracted driving citations: 702

Seat belt citations: 1,094

Child restraint violations: 200

Dig deeper:

The National Highway Safety Board reports that holiday weekends consistently bring spikes in traffic and crash fatalities. Since 2015, Labor Day has seen a growing number of roadway deaths. In 2023, 495 people were killed nationwide during the holiday weekend. National data for 2024 and 2025 has not yet been released.