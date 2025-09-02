Family hit by car on Buford Highway; mom, kids in critical condition

The Brief Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Sunday to reports of pedestrians hit in front of City Farmers Market. They arrived to find an adult woman and two children, ages 5 and 11, injured. Officers said it appears the three were crossing Buford Highway outside a crosswalk.



A mother and her two children were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Buford Highway, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded just after 9 p.m. Sunday to reports of pedestrians hit in front of City Farmers Market in the 5000 block of Buford Highway.

When officers arrived, they said they found an adult woman unresponsive with labored breathing and head injuries. They also found a 5-year-old child who was not breathing and had head trauma, as well as an 11-year-old with a compound fracture in his left leg.

Police say the children were rushed to Arthur Blank Children’s Hospital. Doctors determined the 5-year-old had severe internal injuries, including bleeding in the stomach, spleen, lungs, and brain. Doctors drilled into the child’s skull to relieve pressure, and police say the child is in critical condition. The 11-year-old underwent emergency surgery for the compound fracture.

The mother was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is also listed in critical condition with bleeding in her brain.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with officers. Based on witness statements, police determined the woman and her children were crossing Buford Highway outside a crosswalk when they were struck. The driver, along with other witnesses, told police they did not see the family until just before the collision.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.