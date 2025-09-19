Lab explosion at Georgia Tech causes minor student injuries

article

The Brief Chemical explosion at Georgia Tech injured one student with minor burns. Incident isolated to a single lab in the Molecular Science and Engineering Building. Building briefly evacuated; safety crews remain on site.



A chemical explosion inside a Georgia Tech laboratory sent one student to the hospital with minor burn injuries Friday, according to a spokesperson for the school.

What we know:

The incident happened in the Molecular Science and Engineering Building in the BioQuad area of campus. Officials for Georgia Institute of Technology said the explosion was contained to a single lab.

As a precaution, people working in the building evacuated but have since been cleared to return. Environmental Health and Safety staff remained on site, along with fire and police crews, to ensure the area is safe.

What we don't know:

Georgia Tech did not say exactly what led to the explosion.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department confirmed they also responded to the scene and confirmed that one person was transported. Besides saying there are no hazmat concerns, they did not provide any additional information.