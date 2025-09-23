KSU researcher developing AI-powered 'electronic nose'
KENNESAW, Ga. - A Kennesaw State University researcher is working on a groundbreaking tool that could transform food safety and disease detection.
What they're saying:
Assistant Professor of Information Technology Taeyeong Choi is developing an electronic nose, or "e-nose," that uses artificial intelligence to detect pathogens like salmonella and E. coli.
Researchers hope the device could one day be used in health care to diagnose multiple diseases with a single breath sample.