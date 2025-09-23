KSU researcher developing AI-powered 'electronic nose'

article

The Brief KSU professor creating AI-powered electronic nose. Device could detect salmonella, E. coli and other pathogens. Future use may include diagnosing diseases from breath samples.



A Kennesaw State University researcher is working on a groundbreaking tool that could transform food safety and disease detection.

What they're saying:

Assistant Professor of Information Technology Taeyeong Choi is developing an electronic nose, or "e-nose," that uses artificial intelligence to detect pathogens like salmonella and E. coli.

Researchers hope the device could one day be used in health care to diagnose multiple diseases with a single breath sample.