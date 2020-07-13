Kroger stopping giving customers coins as change

article

Grocery store Kroger has stopped given coin change due to a shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the Federal Reserve said there had been a significant disruption in the supply chain of coins.

Because people weren't going to stores, the flow of coins "kind of stopped," according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

"The places where you go to give your coins, and get credit at the store and get cash — you know, folding money — those have not been working, stores have been closed. So the whole system has kind of, had come to a stop," Powell said, according to FOX Business.

Instead of offering customers change, Kroger will give people two options.

Customers can either apply it to their loyalty card to use on their next purchase or donate the change to Kroger's "Round Up" program.

That money will go to the grocery chain's "Zero Hunger/Zero Waste" foundation.

