Kristin Edwards appointed by Atlanta mayor as Manager of Nightlife and Culture

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 4, 2024 8:19am EDT
Kristin Edwards

ATLANTA - Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Kristin Edwards as the new Manager of Nightlife and Culture under the Office of Film, Entertainment, and Nightlife. This role was established early in Mayor Dickens' administration to enhance ties between the city and the nightlife industry, offering resources and educational opportunities like "Training Day" workshops.

Mayor Dickens expressed satisfaction with the progress made in strengthening relationships between Atlanta and its nightlife community. He cited initiatives such as Training Day workshops and direct outreach as contributing to tangible improvements that benefit residents, visitors, and industry operators. Mayor Dickens welcomed Kristin's appointment, expressing optimism about her role in further developing these relationships for a safe and thriving nightlife scene.

Edwards brings experience from her previous roles, including serving as Director of Special Events and Facilities for the City of Winder, where she organized community events and fostered connections between businesses and the city. She has also worked as Senior Member Services Events Manager for the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and as an Events Coordinator for the City of Duluth.

Edwards holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Georgia Gwinnett College and a Master of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University. Her appointment is effective from March 28.


 