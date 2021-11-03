Krispy Kreme to open pop-up shop at historic Midtown location, permanent shop coming in 2022

article

Their brick and mortar Midtown Atlanta location may be under construction, but that's not stopping Krispy Kreme from serving up some ‘hot now’ deliciousness heading into the holidays.

Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday that they will be opening a temporary, pop-up shop at the site of its historic Ponce de Leon location. The store has been closed after a major fire in February.

Construction crews were out Wednesday morning tearing the building down.

But not to fear, those original glazed mouthfuls of joy aren't going anywhere. Krispy Kreme plans to retain and refurbish some of the elements and features of the historic Ponce de Leon shop, which is owned by Shaq, including the iconic sign, as part of a new, permanent shop that will be built and opened in 2022.

In the meantime, the Krispy Kreme's temporary shop is expected to open in December. The exact opening date, operating hours, and menu will be released at a later date.

