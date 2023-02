Police are investigating a double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta Krispy Kreme.

The shooting was reported outside the donut shop on Evans Street SW, which is near The Mall West End.

According to police, both people were shot in the leg.

No further information has been released.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to gather more details.

This is a breaking story, If you have photos or video, send them to newstipatlanta@fox.com.