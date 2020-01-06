Krispy Kreme debuts mini doughnuts

Did you resolve to give up sweets for the New Year? Well, Krispy Kreme has a better idea: Don't!

Instead, the popular doughnut brand is encouraging America to “cheat sweet” on their New Year’s diet plans with their newest permanent menu item — mini versions of the sugary treats they already sell.

Krispy Kreme started rolling out miniature versions of four of their most popular doughnuts on Monday: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

