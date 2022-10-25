Police: Suspect caught on camera trying to break into Atlanta home

article

Police are working to identify a suspect in an attempted burglary caught on camera at a home in Atlanta.

Investigators say on Sept, 24, the man was seen kicking the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road.

The homeowner told police that the suspect had been spotted looking through the windows of the home on a previous occassion.

While the video is blurry, the man appears to be wearing a gray hoodie, red or maroon pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information that could help identify with the suspect or incident, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477),

