Kirkwood residents concerned about future schools use as Atlanta Public Schools grows

Atlanta Public Schools is in the process of finalizing a facilities master plan that would determine— in part— where students learn.

The Kirkwood Neighborhood Organization, KNO, has some ideas that board members said won't solve everything, but could make a difference if overcrowding becomes more prevalent.

Taylor Cross is an APS parent who has lived in Kirkwood for years. He's on the neighborhood board that just wrote a letter to Atlanta Public Schools offering up a suggestion.

They said closed Coan Middle and Crim High schools could help with anticipated overflow.

APS educates about 52,000 students at 91 learning sites.

"The Jackson cluster is at capacity now," he explained. "Our organization started talking about what do folks in our neighborhood want to see if they are going to have to make some changes."

A firm hired to help reorganize the school system estimates within five years, six schools will be at or over capacity.

"We have these two vacant buildings APS is going to put money into already," Cross said. "Our thought is if you need to do something to relieve the Jackson cluster these schools are here."

According to the 2022 SPLOST, or financial plan, the district plans to spend $11 million on Coan system replacements and several hundred thousand on Crim security and generators.

Cross said the letter is just a suggestion, for overcrowding, but he said parents in the community have voiced concerns about getting to Grant Park Schools.

"We travel a good bit to get over there, four to five miles, get on I-20," he explained. "As much as people feel the schools are serving them well if APS is going to be making a tough decision, we hope this is one they consider."

In a statement, the district told FOX5 Coan is an administrative building and Crim houses the Phoenix academy for students with specific challenges.

Atlanta residents can voice suggestions at public meetings that are slated to begin next month.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____