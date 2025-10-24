KIPPS WAYS Academy students receive free laptops thanks to donation

The Brief More than 20 free laptops donated to KIPP WAYS Academy and Primary students. The effort aims to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities. Principal says laptops expand learning opportunities beyond school hours.



Students at KIPP WAYS Academy and KIPP WAYS Primary in Atlanta are getting a major tech upgrade, thanks to a generous donation from The Fowler Firm and the nonprofit Future Successors.

What we know:

More than 20 laptops were given to students to support their schoolwork both in the classroom and at home. Principal Nathaniel Snyder said the technology will help bridge the digital divide and provide students with new learning opportunities.

"They help to enhance our program," Snyder said. "They give them opportunities to extend their learning beyond our school hours, and they just help our scholars feel seen and recognized and appreciated."

This is the fourth year the organizations have teamed up to support students in underserved communities.