Man killed, another hospitalized in shooting in SE Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating the death of man found shot multiple times on the porch of a southeast Atlanta home Friday.

Officials tell FOX 5 they received a call at around 11 a.m. of a person shot on the 1100 block of Kipling Street SE.

At the scene, they found the man shot multiple times on the front porch of one of the homes in the area.

Investigators say it appears that the shooting happened during a dispute between two groups, one of which the victim was a part of.

Police called the shooting a "large exchange of gunfire" in which multiple weapons possible were used. FOX 5 cameras on the scene saw at least 40 shell casing in the area.

Officials say another victim has been taken to a local hospital. At this time, they are conscious and police are preparing to interview him to learn what caused the shooting. The identify of neither victim has been released.

Police are still looking for witnesses and information about the deadly incident.

If you have any knowledge of anything connected to the violence, contact the Atlanta Police Department.