King's Hawaiian announces $54M expansion in Hall County, creating 135 new job

article

The Brief King's Hawaiian will invest $54 million to expand its Oakwood facility in Hall County, creating over 135 new jobs, with the new production line expected to start in 2026. The expansion marks the company's sixth major growth in Hall County since 2010, highlighting its strong partnership with local organizations like Lanier Technical College and Georgia Quick Start. King's Hawaiian's expansion is supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, emphasizing its role in building a skilled workforce and contributing to community programs.



King's Hawaiian will invest approximately $54 million to expand its Oakwood facility in Hall County, creating more than 135 new jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

What they're saying:

"For nearly 15 years, King’s Hawaiian has proven to be an incredible partner in creating quality jobs in northeast Georgia, and we look forward to even more years of great success for them in Hall County," Kemp said. "Expansions like these are an important part of our economic development work, helping create further opportunities in growing communities."

"This expansion represents a major milestone in our journey, and we’re thrilled to continue growing our ohana in Hall County," said CEO Mark Taira. "For 15 years, Georgia has been an essential part of our success. The support from Lanier Technical College, Georgia Quick Start, and the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in helping us train and develop talent to grow our business."

"King’s Hawaiian has become a cornerstone of our regional economy and a shining example of a company that invests in both business and community," said Tim Evans, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. "This sixth major expansion since 2010 is a testament to the company’s deep roots in Hall County. We are especially proud of their ongoing support for youth and community programs, including the University of North Georgia’s First Generation Scholars, Junior Achievement, and Youth Leadership Hall."

"King’s Hawaiian has been a cornerstone employer in northeast Georgia and a valued partner of Georgia Quick Start for more than a decade," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "By continuing to invest in people and innovation – and by working closely with the Technical College System of Georgia – King’s Hawaiian is helping build the skilled workforce that drives its success. Congratulations to Hall County on another exciting chapter in this thriving partnership."

What we know:

Founded by the Taira family in 1950 in Hilo, Hawaii, King’s Hawaiian first established operations in Georgia in 2010. Since then, the company has grown its local workforce to more than 800.

The company’s sixth expansion in Hall County will add a new production line at its 150,000-square-foot facility in Oakwood South Industrial Park. The new line is expected to begin operating in the second quarter of 2026 and will focus on producing additional flavors of King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites.

Hiring will include roles in management, maintenance, food safety, and quality control. Interested applicants can find more information at kingshawaiian.com/careers.

The project was led by the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team, with Regional Project Manager Brandon Lounsbury coordinating efforts alongside Georgia EMC and the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.