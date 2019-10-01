‘King of dad jokes’: Colorado father takes over community sign with puns, goes viral

The small town of Indian Hill Colorado may only have a humble population of just over 1,000, but hundreds of thousands of people are flocking to the Facebook page for the town community center’s message board that has now made Indian Hill one of the largest exporters of “dad jokes,” thanks to local pun-sation Vince Rozmiarek.

56-year-old Rozmiarek told the Washington Post that he had been volunteering for his town’s community center managing the sign that’s used as a message board to notify the small population of any happenings around town when he decided to use his platform for a much-needed laugh.

Rozmiarek told The Post that the neighboring town of Morrison has a heavy police presence where a ton of speeding tickets are issued, much to the dismay of the local residents. So, on April Fools’ Day in 2013, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

“People hate those speed traps, so on the sign I put, 'Indian Hills annexed by Morrison.' I pranked everyone in town and got a call from the Morrison Police Department an hour later.“

Photograph of the community message board that Vince Rozmiarek updates weekly with puns.

Once Rozmiarek realized the attention he had gotten from the April Fools’ stunt, he found his calling. He has been updating the sign with chuckle-inducing quotes ever since then in hopes of getting a good laugh out of people passing by the small town of Indian Hills.

Pictures of his signs get uploaded a couple of times per week to a Facebook page, which now has more than 100,000 followers.

“For the love of sign humor. See the shenanigans before someone complains!” reads the Facebook page’s bio. According to the page, it’s run by members of the community of Indian Hills.

The signs are so popular that you can even purchase a 2020 Indian Hills community sign calendar, complete with classic fatherly wisecracks.

Each post gets thousands of shares and hundreds of people commenting their favorite puns or simply thanking the “king of dad jokes,” for his work.

“You always make my day! Thanks for the smiles,” one user replied to a picture of the sign that read “big-a-mist an italian fog!”