Killer Mike, Billboard rank their top 'Get Up' Atlanta anthems
ATLANTA - Atlanta native and musician Killer Mike recently teamed up with Billboard to compile a list of the best "Get Up" anthems of Atlanta—the songs that energize and inspire the city. Here's a look at the top five:
- "Player's Ball" by Outkast, T.I., and Rubber Band Man: Leading the list, this anthem is celebrated for its iconic beat and motivational lyrics.
- "March Madness" by Future: This song comes in second, known for its high-energy delivery and popularity in the city.
- "Cell Therapy" by Goodie Mob: Ranking third, this track is praised for its deep lyrical content and impact on Atlanta's music scene.
- "Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob: In fourth place, this song is a staple at Atlanta events, known for its hype and rowdy energy.
- "No Mo Play in Georgia" by Pastor Troy: Closing the top five, Killer Mike highlights this anthem as an important piece for the city's spirit and culture.
These selections showcase the diverse and influential music that has shaped Atlanta's vibrant culture.