Killer Mike, Billboard rank their top 'Get Up' Atlanta anthems

Atlanta native and musician Killer Mike recently teamed up with Billboard to compile a list of the best "Get Up" anthems of Atlanta—the songs that energize and inspire the city. Here's a look at the top five:

"Player's Ball" by Outkast, T.I., and Rubber Band Man: Leading the list, this anthem is celebrated for its iconic beat and motivational lyrics.

"March Madness" by Future: This song comes in second, known for its high-energy delivery and popularity in the city.

"Cell Therapy" by Goodie Mob: Ranking third, this track is praised for its deep lyrical content and impact on Atlanta's music scene.

"Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob: In fourth place, this song is a staple at Atlanta events, known for its hype and rowdy energy.