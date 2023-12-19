Here’s how much Kevin McCallister’s 'Home Alone 2' NYC trip would cost in 2023

article

Kevin McCallister was stranded at home for the holidays and had to outwit two burglars in the Christmas classic "Home Alone" in 1990.

And in the sequel to the hit film, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," in 1992, he accidentally ended up in the Big Apple and encountered the same criminals.

McCallister enjoyed a getaway in the city during the holidays with his dad’s credit card at his disposal, and if you're curious how much cash you would need to spend to enjoy his lavish trip in 2023, here’s a breakdown, according to BetCarolina.com.

While lost in New York, McCallister enjoyed a one-night stay in the Grand Plaza suite for $1,100, and a stay in a similar room for the holiday season in 2023 would cost a staggering $3,480.

During his time at the upscale hotel, Kevin racked up a room service bill of $967.43 worth of room service, which seemed expensive in 1992, but it would be three times as much now at $2,062.92 in 2023.

Of course, a trip for a 9-year-old isn't complete without sweet treats and toys. Kevin indulged on a three-scoop ice cream sundae costing $18, but if you really wanted to eat 16 scoops of ice cream, it would cost a whopping $96 in 2023, BetCarolina.com noted.

After dessert, it was time for Kevin to grab a few items at Duncan’s Toy Shop, where he spent $23, but now, it would cost twice as much at $51.37.

So if you have a little extra money for the holidays to spend and want to relive Kevin's time in NYC with all expenses included, it would set you back about $5,917.20 in 2023.

Earlier this month, actor Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, FOX News reported. The 43-year-old received the 2,765th star on the historic Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk.

During the ceremony, Culkin reunited with his on-screen mother Catherine O'Hara, who starred alongside him in the original film and the 1992 sequel.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






