House fire claims lives of Mableton mother and daughter

Fire officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter.

65-year old Madie Stennette and her mother Geneva Parsons succumbed to injuries they received in a deadly house fire at their residence on the 600 block of Kenneth Lane in Mableton Tuesday morning.

"When we arrived on scene there was heavy fire involvement in the home," said Cobb County Fire PIO Nicholas Danz. "Bystanders were pulling one victim out of the residence."

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said 10 units were fighting the house fire on Kenneth Lane in Mableton. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

A neighbor told FOX 5 that residents rushed to help after her daughter and other children told her they saw smoke coming from the roof of the home at around 7 a.m.

"When we got there there was no flames but there was a lot of smoke," said Michaela Moore. "We were trying to gain access and I broke this window trying to get in to get access and then my other neighbor was able to get in the front door tp be able to get one of the ladies out."

Medics transported that victim to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Firefighters searched the residence and found the second victim deceased inside the home.

The majority of the damage is right here on the front corner of the house. That fire had traveled to the attic and pushed all the way to the opposite side of the structure," said Danz.

Residents said the women were well-loved.

"The grandmother was always really sweet to my kids, gave my kids treats just a really sweet family," said Moore.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

