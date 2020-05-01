Kennesaw’s Big Shanty Smokehouse adds market to menu of offerings

Kennesaw’s Big Shanty Smokehouse has been serving up comfort food for a dozen years, winning over fans with its ribs, smoked pork, beef brisket, and pulled “Q” chicken. Now, as its customers navigate through an uncertain time, the restaurant is hoping to provide comfort in a different way.

For the past few weeks, Big Shanty Smokehouse has been selling food and home goods from a specialty meat market and grocery, stocked with items including ground beef, pork chops, and ribeye steaks, along with other drovers items, paper products, and dry goods. Restaurant owner Chic Dillard says he created the marketplace as a way to both serve the community and also keep his business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic; the market’s product list is constantly updated online, and curbside pickup is available for those items.

Although Governor Brian Kemp allowed restaurants to re-open to dine-in customers this week, Dillard says his dining room will remain closed for the time being. He is, however, allowing diners to sit on the restaurant’s patio (maintaining appropriate social distancing) and will continue take-out service for customers.

The last time Good Day Atlanta visited Big Shanty Smokehouse, we were helping Chic Dillard and his family celebrate the restaurant’s tenth anniversary. We returned this morning, under very different circumstances, to check out the specialty meat market and find out how staff members there are holding up during this difficult time for small businesses.