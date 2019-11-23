Kennesaw State women's basketball player arrested, charged with murder

A standout player on the Kennesaw State University women's basketball team has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Atlanta police.

Officials say 20-year-old Kamiyah Street was arrested in connection to the July 16 murder of Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne.

Atlanta police told FOX 5, that around 1:44 a.m. on July 16, Hubbard-Etienne and his friend arrived at the Heritage Station apartment complex on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta. When they pulled into the parking deck, three suspects approached them and started shooting, officials said.

According to jail records, Street was arrested on Thursday on eight charges including murder, criminal attempt to commit robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of felony murder.

The indictment shows that Street is just one of the five people charged in the murder. The other suspects are all between 20 and 22 years old and face similar charges, including felony murder.

KSU Assistant Vice President of Communications Tammy DeMel released the following statement in regards to the incident:

The Kennesaw State Department of Athletics was made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges. She has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.

Street graduated from Mays High School in Atlanta.