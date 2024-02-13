Kennesaw State University to pioneer new master's degree in AI in Georgia

Kennesaw State University will soon be offering a master’s degree in artificial intelligence. This initiative marks the second institution in Georgia to offer a master’s degree in this rapidly growing field, positioning the university as a key player in addressing the burgeoning demand for AI experts.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved the degree on Monday. The program is set to commence in the fall of 2024.

What is the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence degree program?

Housed within the College of Computing and Software Engineering, the interdisciplinary MSAI program builds upon the existing Artificial Intelligence Concentration in the Department of Computer Science. The program aims to prepare graduates for a variety of roles, including AI application developers, ethics researchers, product managers, research scientists, solutions architects, and algorithm developers.

Kennesaw State President Kathy Schwaig expressed enthusiasm for the new program, stating, "The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence reaffirms our university’s commitment toac providing cutting-edge education to our students while serving the evolving needs of the state of Georgia and beyond. The MSAI will offer students a dynamic learning environment that fosters collaboration and creativity as we develop a new generation of AI leaders."

How does the KSU artificial intelligence program work?

The MSAI curriculum will leverage the university’s existing strengths in computer science, data science, information technology, and software engineering, offering a comprehensive approach to AI education. Ivan Pulinkala, KSU’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in contemporary workforce readiness, noting, "The MSAI degree will not only equip our students with the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in diverse career fields but also empower them to be at the forefront of innovation and problem-solving."

With the artificial intelligence sector projected to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasting a 21 percent employment growth for computer and information research scientists from 2021 to 2031, the demand for AI professionals is evident. Sumanth Yenduri, dean of the College of Computing and Software Engineering, emphasized the program’s focus on practical experience, stating, "Our master’s program will emphasize hands-on learning and practical experience, ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to tackle real-world challenges in AI."

The 30-credit hour MSAI program is designed to be completed by full-time students in a year and a half, though an accelerated track allows for completion in one year, or three semesters. Students will engage in internships, collaborative assignments, and capstone courses and projects, further enriching their learning experience and readiness for the AI-driven future.