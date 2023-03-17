Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 8:15 PM EDT, Dougherty County
7
Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

"You ought to be proud": Kennesaw fans stand by team despite loss

By
Published 
Kennesaw State University
FOX 5 Atlanta

Kennesaw fans filled with mixed emotions after loss

Students of Kennesaw State filled the convocation center on campus to cheer their team on the big screen. While they didn't win, KSU's storybook season is one students and faculty say they'll never forget.

KENNESAW, Ga. - Despite losing Friday, Kennesaw State University students had the time of their lives watching their team on the big screen from the KSU Convocation Center. KSU’s storybook season was one that students told FOX 5 they will always remember – especially since it ended at March Madness.

"We've never had anything like this at our school," one student said.

"This is the first time we're actually doing something like this," another said. "It's insane."

Students were loud and proud as they watched their Owls dominate Xavier in the first half. The owls were up with a double-digit lead until the final minutes of the game.

It was a roller coaster of emotions at the KSU watch party.

"How are we up 11 points? How do we lose? It makes no sense," one student said.

Even through the dark cloud of disappointment, fans remembered the silver lining: KSU was the only Georgia school in the men's March Madness tournament this year. They pulled it off a 1-28 season the previous year.

Kennesaw students were loud and proud as they watched their Owls take on Xavier Friday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It's the start of something great, you ought to be proud of Kennesaw State," another student said.

Although the run was short, Owl merchandise has been flying off the shelves.

"This is big history here for KSU, probably the biggest excitement we've seen in the time I've been here in ten years," said Paul Oliphant, the director of KSU Bookstores.