"You ought to be proud": Kennesaw fans stand by team despite loss

Despite losing Friday, Kennesaw State University students had the time of their lives watching their team on the big screen from the KSU Convocation Center. KSU’s storybook season was one that students told FOX 5 they will always remember – especially since it ended at March Madness.

"We've never had anything like this at our school," one student said.

"This is the first time we're actually doing something like this," another said. "It's insane."

Students were loud and proud as they watched their Owls dominate Xavier in the first half. The owls were up with a double-digit lead until the final minutes of the game.

It was a roller coaster of emotions at the KSU watch party.

"How are we up 11 points? How do we lose? It makes no sense," one student said.

Even through the dark cloud of disappointment, fans remembered the silver lining: KSU was the only Georgia school in the men's March Madness tournament this year. They pulled it off a 1-28 season the previous year.

Kennesaw students were loud and proud as they watched their Owls take on Xavier Friday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It's the start of something great, you ought to be proud of Kennesaw State," another student said.

Although the run was short, Owl merchandise has been flying off the shelves.

"This is big history here for KSU, probably the biggest excitement we've seen in the time I've been here in ten years," said Paul Oliphant, the director of KSU Bookstores.