Man arrested in Douglas County for deadly Atlanta shooting last month

A man wanted for deadly shooting last month along Kennesaw Drive NW in Atlanta has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Erin Hagan was wanted for the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman at a home in the 1300 block of Kennesaw Drive NW on Aug. 24.

Atlanta police say they arrived to the home at around 5:20 p.m. to find young woman with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, she died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic in nature.

Hagan was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.

The APD Homicide Unit continues to investigate.