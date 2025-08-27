Kennesaw couple guilty in child abuse case involving baby’s injuries

article

The Brief A Cherokee County jury convicted Derrick Bessix of cruelty to children and Allison Keener of contributing to the dependency of a minor after their infant son suffered multiple fractures. The case began in 2020 when a pediatrician flagged signs of abuse during the child’s 4-month checkup; doctors later found rib and leg fractures. Sentencing for both parents is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Cherokee County.



A Cherokee County jury has convicted two Kennesaw parents in connection with serious injuries suffered by their infant son, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced.

What we know:

Following a five-day trial, jurors found Derrick Lenard Bessix, 30, guilty of cruelty to children in the second degree and contributing to the dependency of a minor. Allison Catherine Keener, 27, was convicted of contributing to the dependency of a minor for failing to provide proper parental care. The verdicts were reached Aug. 22 after about three hours of deliberation.

The case began in September 2020, when a pediatrician noticed signs of possible abuse during the baby’s 4-month checkup. The child was later taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where doctors discovered multiple rib and leg fractures, with the leg injuries believed to be more recent.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors argued Bessix intentionally caused the fractures, but the jury concluded the injuries were the result of criminal negligence. Evidence also showed both parents failed to ensure the child’s safety and well-being.

During the trial, 13 witnesses testified for the state, including pediatricians, a CHOA child abuse specialist, law enforcement officers, a DFCS representative, and family members. The defense called both Bessix and Keener to the stand, along with three character witnesses.

The couple lived in a Hickory Flat home with the baby at the time of the abuse.

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4. The case was investigated by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the DA’s Special Victims Unit.