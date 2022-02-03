Father of Kennedy Hoyle charged with murder of missing 2-day-old baby, mother in Memphis

article

Tennessee authorities have arrested and charged a man in connection with the deaths of his 2-day-old daughter and the girl's mother.

Brandon Isabelle was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, and tampering/fabricating with evidence.

Isabelle was detained Wednesday afternoon while officials were searching for his daughter. Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department announced he was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle and 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle.

Police say they have found evidence that Kennedy Hoyle is dead, but have not yet found her remains.

Disappearance and discovery of Danielle Hoyle's body

Family members told WREG in Memphis that the last time they heard from Danielle Hoyle was Tuesday night when she left to take her daughter to go receive her shots.

At 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgwick Drive in Levi Road while searching for the newborn's mother.

Investigators found Danielle Hoyle's body near the car. The preliminary investigation revealed that she had been shot.

Search for missing 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle

While officers were told that Kennedy Hoyle had been seen with her mother, no child was found at the scene, police said.

A search began, and Memphis Police issued a City Watch for residents to keep an eye out for the missing girl. Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the baby.

Police said law enforcement officers were searching the Mud Island area of Memphis, along the Mississippi River, on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials now say that they have evidence that Kennedy Hoyle is dead, but have not found her body in the more than 24 hours of searching in the area.

The baby girl was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6 pounds and 17 inches long with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the case please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

