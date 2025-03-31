Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Bow Wow and Megan Moroney set for April shows in metro Atlanta

article

Music lovers in metro Atlanta can look forward to a star-studded lineup of concerts next month, featuring some of the biggest names in hip-hop, R&B, and country music.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will bring their first-ever joint tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 29. The performance marks both artists’ first stadium tour as solo acts, coming just two months after their show-stopping Super Bowl halftime performance. Their hit single "Luther" currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The concert begins at 7 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $165 to $800.

Meanwhile, Bow Wow returns to the stage in State Farm Arena as the Millennium Tour stops in Atlanta on Friday, April 4, at 8 p.m. The nostalgic concert will also feature Trey Songz, Omarion, the Ying Yang Twins, Nivea, and more, with Rick Ross making a special guest appearance.

On the country side, Georgia native Megan Moroney is set to perform this weekend at Akins Ford Arena in Athens. The University of Georgia alumna, who recently won Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards, has two sold-out shows on Friday and Saturday. Rising country star Mackenzie Carpenter will open both nights.

Whether you're into hip-hop, R&B, or country, April is shaping up to be a must-see month for live music in Georgia.