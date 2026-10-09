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Kemp urges storm preparations as Isaias strengthens

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Hurricanes
Published October 9, 2026 12:51 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 12:51 PM EDT
FULL VIDEO: Gov. Kemp gives new hurricane update
FULL VIDEO: Gov. Kemp gives new hurricane update

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Kemp gives new hurricane update

Gov. Brian Kemp urges Georgians to prepare for possible power outages, downed trees and tornadoes as Hurricane Isaias strengthened into a Category 3 storm. During his noon update Friday, Kemp said the State Operations Center would open at 2 p.m., with another briefing expected later in the day.

The Brief

    • Gov. Brian Kemp urged Georgians to prepare for power outages, downed trees and possible tornadoes as Hurricane Isaias strengthened into a Category 3 storm.
    • Georgia’s State Operations Center will open at 2 p.m. Friday, and the emergency order authorizes calling up 500 National Guard members if needed.
    • Kemp encouraged weekend travelers to monitor weather conditions and be ready to change their plans.

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp urged Georgians on Friday to finish preparing for Hurricane Isaias, warning that the strengthening storm could bring power outages, fallen trees, downed power lines and tornadoes across the state.

During a noon update, Kemp said Isaias had strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane over the previous 12 hours, reinforcing his decision to declare a statewide emergency.

"We just want everybody to be prepared, not alarmed, just be prepared," Kemp said.

Prepare for outages and blocked roads

What they're saying:

Kemp encouraged residents to check their batteries, stock up on food and water and fill their vehicles’ gas tanks if time allows. He said people should be prepared to stay home for 24 hours if fallen trees block their driveways or prevent travel.

While Georgia’s primary concerns are wind and rain, Kemp said its position on the eastern side of the storm also creates the potential for tornadoes.

He urged residents to consider where they park their vehicles and identify a protected area inside their homes where they can shelter if conditions worsen.

State Operations Center opening Friday afternoon

What's next:

Georgia’s State Operations Center will open at 2 p.m. Friday, Kemp said. He said Director Lamb would be available to speak with reporters later in the day, with another update planned.

Kemp described the center as a central contact point for local emergency managers seeking help. A single call or email can connect a community with resources such as chainsaw crews, public health assistance, agricultural support, transportation crews and power companies.

State agencies and local partners are preparing to respond as soon as conditions allow, he said.

Emergency order allows National Guard assistance

The state’s emergency order authorizes calling up 500 National Guard members, and that number could increase if necessary, Kemp said.

He described the authorization as a precaution, saying Georgia already has substantial state and local resources available. Keeping the Guard on alert would allow a faster response if the storm changes or additional help is needed.

Kemp also directed residents who suspect price gouging to the Georgia attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division.

Helene response shapes preparations

The backstory:

Kemp cited Hurricane Helene as a reminder that storm tracks can change, leaving communities facing more severe conditions than they initially expected.

That uncertainty prompted the statewide emergency declaration, he said, because rain, fallen trees and downed power lines could affect Georgians wherever they live.

Kemp said Georgia’s experience responding to previous storms has helped agencies prepare. He recalled chainsaw crews clearing roads in Brooks and Lowndes counties shortly after Helene passed, followed by power restoration crews.

Georgia is prepared to deploy available resources again, he said. If the state’s impacts are limited, it also could assist neighboring Florida or Alabama.

Weekend travelers urged to watch conditions

Asked about people traveling to college football games in Atlanta, Statesboro and Tuscaloosa, Kemp urged them to check the forecast for the hours they expect to be driving.

Travelers heading into Alabama or the Florida Panhandle should be particularly attentive to changing conditions, he said.

"You just need to be prepared to, you know, maybe reverse course if things get really bad," Kemp said.

He also noted that rainfall needs vary across Georgia. While some areas need rain, South Georgia farmers he recently spoke with were trying to harvest crops and did not need additional rainfall.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered during a news conference with the governor. 

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