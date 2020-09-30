Kemp renews public health emergency, COVID-19 executive order

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended two executive orders Wednesday. The governor signed to extend the Public Health State of Emergency and reaffirming current safety measures for the state during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after the Georgia Department of Public Health reported deaths in Georgia surpassed 7,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The new order goes into effect on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 15 while the public health emergency runs until Nov. 9.

The renewed orders keep most of the previous guidelines and restrictions in the state's effort to fight the coronavirus. There are some updates integrating guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including requiring workers at restaurants and bars to be symptom-free for 24 hours following a known or suspected positive COVID-19 diagnosis. It also allows for certain SAT and ACT test score deadlines to be extended for HOPE and Zell eligibility.

Cases in Georgia have been slowing over the past few weeks, according to GDPH data. In addition, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have fallen.

