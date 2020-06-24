Kemp: Flooring company bringing jobs, new facility to Gordon County

article

A Shanghai-based tile company's new Georgia expansion will bring 300 jobs and more than $70 million in investments in Gordon County.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Creative Flooring Solutions, which manufactures laminate, wood, and vinyl tile, will open a new manufacturing facility in Calhoun.

“We are thrilled that CFL has chosen Gordon County to expand their business operations to more effectively reach their customer base,” Kemp said in a statement. “The impact of this announcement will be felt across the region as the company seeks to employ 300 hardworking Georgians.”

CFL, which was founded in Shanghai in 2004, currently employs thousands at factories and distribution centers across the world. A press release from the Gov. Kemp's office said it is the largest exporter of flooring in Asia.

“This marks a next step in our plan to become a global company, producing closer to where our goods are being sold,” CFL owner and president Thomas Baert said. “We are looking forward to contributing to the economic wellbeing of the community in Calhoun, Gordon County, and Georgia.”

The facility will be located in a new 252,000-square-foot building at 3576 US Highway 41 in Calhoun. Officials say the company plans to double the size of the facility in the near future.

We are excited to welcome CFL to Calhoun and grateful to become a part of the company’s global success story,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Thanks to our logistics network and workforce, Georgia’s manufacturing sector is thriving as we continue to attract leaders in the flooring industry to the state.”

Jobs available will include openings in management, craftsmen, operators, and laborers. Any other information involving job inquiries can be sent to jobsUSA@cflflooring.com.

