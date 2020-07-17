Kemp encourages, but won't mandate masks as Georgia continues COVID-19 fight

Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials held a news briefing at the State Capitol Friday morning to give an update on the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia.

"These continue to be challenging times in our community," the governor said. "It's clear that this fight is far from over."

Kemp urged Georgians to do four things over the next four weeks as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Wear a mask when out in public Practice physical distancing, stay 6-feet from those you don't live with Continue to wash your hands throughout the day Follow the executive order and listen to the guidance provided by public health officials

"I'm asking Georgians to do their part," Kemp said. "Afterall, it's the community that defeats this virus, not the government."

At the briefing, Gov. Kemp also said there would not be a mask mandate, but encouraged Georgians to wear face coverings.

"I'm confident that Georgians don't need a mandate to do the right thing."

Governor Kemp was joined by several other top state officials, including Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who touched on some of the statistics related to COVID-19.

Dr. Toomey talked about reopening schools and revealed State Superintendent Richard Woods as well as other state school officials worked together to create health and safety guidelines for schools to safely re-open.

The guidelines include direction on deploying devices and ensuring connectivity for those devices, preparing and serving school meals, sanitizing facilities, equipment, and transportation, and how to handle student attendance amid virtual and distant learning.

For more, click here.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson also spoke Friday morning. He said GEMA continues to provide the necessary resources for Georgia's response to fight the pandemic.